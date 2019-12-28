Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Police Officer faces Murder Charges For Killing Unarmed Man (See Photos)
News photo Daily Family  - Police Officer faces Murder Charges For Killing Unarmed Man Sergeant  Lukmon Akanbi, the Lagos police officer who shot the unarmed civilian spotted laying helplessly at Ahmadu Bello Way in Victoria Island, has been arrested.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%


 Additional Sources

The Herald:
Lukmon Akanbi, Police officer who shot an unarmed Wizkid fan dead at Starboy Fest, has reportedly been arrested and dismissed from the Nigerian Police Force
GQ Buzz:
A power-drunk policeman who shot and killed a man in Lagos has been dismissed.
VIDEO: Pandemonium as Police officer shoot unarmed man in Lagos Island Within Nigeria:
Tragedy struck in Lagos community as a police officer allegedly shot a yet-to-be identified Nigerian man and he was left fighting for his life on Thursday, December 26th WITHIN NIGERIA learnt that the sad incident happened at Ahmadu Bello way in ...
Sidomex Entertainment:
While fans reported that Wizkid‘s Starboy Festival concert went smoothly, some sort of commotion still ensued.


   More Picks
1 Kano govt impounds 2 trucks loaded with fake drugs - NNN, 2 hours ago
2 Governor Ahmadu Fintiri Hails Nigerian Army On Fight Against Boko Haram - The Info Stride, 2 hours ago
3 Man Commits Suicide In Rivers (Photo) - Brainnews Radio, 2 hours ago
4 CAN TO SULTAN: Speak up against persecution of Christians or shut up - Ripples, 2 hours ago
5 SAD: Policeman Shooting At A Cow Shot Man Dead On Christmas Day (graphic images) - Daily Family, 2 hours ago
6 Religion Can Make People Daft: Twitter User Narrates How Pregnant Woman Almost Died During Childbirth - Information Nigeria, 3 hours ago
7 launches Borno jobs portal for 2 million applicants - Nigeria Breaking News, 3 hours ago
8 Edo APC: Shaibu takes over political leadership of Edo North from Oshiomhole - Nigerian Observer, 3 hours ago
9 Why Buhari may not win the war on corruption —APC Chieftain - Ripples Nigeria, 3 hours ago
10 Gunmen attack Edo deputy gov’s house - Within Nigeria, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2019  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info