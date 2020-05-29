Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance




 Similar News

Linda Ikeji Blog:
The Lagos state police command have released photos of the police officers accused of killing 17-year-old Tina Ezekwe in the Iyana-Oworo area of the state. Read the initial report here.
Bella Naija:
Nigerians on Twitter are demanding the arrest and prosecution of a police officer who allegedly shot Tina, a 16-year-old girl, dead in the Iyana-Oworo, Lagos State on Wednesday. According to reports, the policeman was trying to arrest a bus driver for ...
Top Naija:
There was outrage on Twitter with #JusticeForTina trending after trigger happy policemen reportedly killed a 16-year-old girl at the Iyana-Oworo area of Lagos state on Wednesday, May 27.
Oyo Gist:
A yet-to-be-identified police officer yesterday shot, killed an innocent 16-Year-Old girl in Iyana oworo part of Lagos State. According to reports reaching oyogist.com, the police officer was trying to arrest a driver for violating curfew rules and in ...
News Diary Online:
The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has arrested a 43-year-old man for allegedly defiling his 15-year-old daughter in Lugbe area of Abuja. [...]
Within Nigeria:
The arrest of a police officer who allegedly shot a 16-year-old girl dead in the Iyana-Oworo area of Lagos state on Wednesday, May 27 has been confirmed by the Spokesperson of Lagos State Police Command, Bala Elkana. WITHIN NIGERIA learnt that the ...
Ono Bello:
A 16-year-old girl simply identified as Tina has been confirmed dead after being shot by a trigger-happy police officer along Berger Iyana Oworo area in Lagos. According to circulating reports, the policeman was trying to arrest a bus driver for ...
Ofofo:
Nigeria News | Laila's Blog #JusticeforTina: Police arrested after allegedly shooting to death 16-year-old girl in Lagos The police officer who allegedly shot a 16-year-old girl, Tina in Iyana Oworo area of Lagos state has been arrested by the state’s ...
FL Vibe:
#JusticeForTina trends as police officer kills 16-year-old girl in Lagos The Lagos state police command has arrested a police officer who shot a 16-year-old girl, Tina, dead at the Iyana-Oworo bus stop on Wednesday May 26. According...
Infotrust News:
The Lagos state police command has reacted after a police officer shot a 16-year-old girl, Tina at the Iyana-Oworo bus stop on Wednesday May 26. The officer involved has now been arrested.
NPO Reports:
Two Officers Arrested Over Killing of 16 Year Old in Lagos
Instablog 9ja:
Two police officers have been arrested in Lagos for killing Tina Ezekwe, a 16-year old schoolgirl girl, at Iyana-Oworo area of Lagos. Theophilus Otobo, an Assistant Superintendent of Police and Oguntoba Olamigoke, a police Inspector attached to Bariga ...
Aledeh:
Lagos State Police Command has arrested two of its officers over the death of a 17-year-old girl identified as Tina Ezekwe. The suspects; ASP Theophilus Otobo and Inspector Oguntoba Olamigoke attached to Bariga Police Station allegedly shot Tina dead ...
Olajide TV:
The Lagos state police command spokesperson, Bala Elkana, has confirmed the arrest of a police officer who allegedly shot a 16-year-old girl dead in the Iyana-Oworo area of Lagos state on Wednesday, May 27.
Online Nigeria:
<!– The suspected killer-policemen –> The suspected killer-policemen By Kazeem Ugbodaga The Lagos State Police Command has arrested two policemen for allegedly shooting a teenager dead at Bariga area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria. The two police officers ...
Gistvile:
Katsina Police have reported they killed two suspected kidnappers, arrested six notorious bandits and…
Ogene African:
DURBAN, South Africa –Police on Thursday arrested a pastor and two relatives after two nine-year-old girls were beaten to death in an attempt to cast out “evil spirits”.
Ladun Liadi Blog:
The Lagos State Police Command has arrested two policemen for allegedly shooting a teenager dead at Bariga area of Lagos.The two police officers are ASP Theophilus Otobo and Inspector Oguntoba Olamigoke attached to Bariga Police Station.They allegedly ...
Nigeria Newspaper:
#GeorgeFloyd: White Police Officer Who Killed Black Man Has Been Arrested
Mojidelano:
Lagos state police command has arrested a police officer who allegedly shot dead a 16-year-old girl in the Iyana–Oworo area of Lagos state on Wednesday, May 27.
Yes International! Magazine:
The Commissioner of Police Lagos State Command, CP Hakeem Odumosu psc has ordered an in depth investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Tina Ezekwe ‘f’ 17 years old.
MetroStar Nigeria:
The police in Lagos have identified the two cups who shot and killed a 16-year-old girl identified as Tina and a bus conductor, Musa Yakubu, 35, while attempting to arrest commercial transport operator for violating the presidential curfew on May 26, ...
Tori News:
A trigger-happy police officer who shot dead a 16-year-old girl in Lagos has been arrested.


   More Picks
1 Oyegun advised on Edo APC crisis - Newzandar News, 2 hours ago
2 Edo APC: Obaseki, Ize-Iyamu war of words escalates over guber ticket - Newzandar News, 2 hours ago
3 North has no reason to conquer south –Tanko Yakasai – VELOXNEWS - Velox News, 3 hours ago
4 How battle with my pastor over tithe almost took my life -Olakunle Yusuf – VELOXNEWS - Velox News, 3 hours ago
5 Bad omen for Nigerian democracy - Newzandar News, 4 hours ago
6 “Leaders Need To Start Respecting ‘Office Of The Citizens” – Dino Melaye - Naija Loaded, 4 hours ago
7 Yankees continue to pay minor leaguers, non-uniform personnel - Newzandar News, 4 hours ago
8 See The States With The Highest Number Of Presidential Aides In Nigeria - Naija Loaded, 4 hours ago
9 And the First Lady trends on Twitter - Newzandar News, 4 hours ago
10 Why Southeast governor is angry with traders - Newzandar News, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info