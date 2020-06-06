Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Police Rescue Professor, Three Kidnap Victims
Naija Loaded  - Operatives of the Imo State Police Command Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) over the weekend rescued four kidnap victims, including a professor, after several hours of gun duel with the...

4 hours ago
