Police arraign bank employee, 30, over alleged N2.4m theft NTA - A 30-year-old employee of Wema Bank Plc, Tojah Dimike, on Thursday appeared before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court, Ekiti, charged with stealing N2.4 million, property of the bank.



