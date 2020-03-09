

Police arraign man, 41, over alleged N800,000 fraud NNN - The Police on Monday arraigned a 41-year-old man, Saheed Atere, in a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly defrauding Mr Oyewole Odunsi of N800,000 under the pretext of supplying him nine cows.



