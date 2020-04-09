

News at a Glance



Police arrest 10 suspected kidnappers of Governor’s aide Ladun Liadi Blog - The Police in Nasarawa state have arrested ten suspected kidnappers of an aide to the state governor, John Mamman.Mamman’s kidnappers had earlier demanded for a N20million ransom from the victim’s family to release him from their custody.But parading ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



