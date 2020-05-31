Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Police arrest 11 suspects for allegedly raping 12-year-old in Jigawa
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online Police arrest 11 suspects for allegedly raping 12-year-old in Jigawa The Police Command in Jigawa has arrested 11 suspects for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl.

2 hours ago
 Additional Sources

Alleged Rape: Police arrest 11 suspects in Jigawa Vanguard News:
The Police Command in Jigawa has arrested 11 suspects for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl (name withheld).
Naija Loaded:
Police in Jigawa State has arrested eleven person for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl. Spokesman of the State police command, SP Abdu Jinjiri confirmed the arrested to us in Dutse....
PM News:
Jigawa Police Command has arrested eleven people for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl in the state.
News Wire NGR:
Estimated Reading Time: 1The Police Command in Jigawa has arrested 11 suspects for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl (name withheld). The Spokesman of the command, SP Abdu Jinjiri, confirmed the arrest to the Newsmen on Sunday in Dutse. Jinjiri said ...
The Essence TV:
Police in Jigawa State have arrested eleven person for allegedly rapping a 12-year-old girl.
Mojidelano:
Police in Jigawa State have arrested 11 men for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl at Limawa quarters in Dutse Local Government Area of the state. Spokesperson for the police in Jigawa, SP Abdu Jinjiri, confirmed the incident on Sunday. He explained ...
Abuja Reporters:
Khaleel Muhammad Police in Jigawa State have arrested eleven person for allegedly rapping a 12-year-old girl. Spokesman of the State police command, SP Abdu Jinjiri confirmed the arrested to DAILY POST in Dutse. He said the incident occurred at Limawa ...


