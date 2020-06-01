Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Police arrest 2 persons over death of three in Oyo
The Guardian  - The Police Command in Oyo State has confirmed the arrest of two persons in connection with the murder of three persons in some communities in Akinyele Local Government Area of the state.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 Nigerian govt readjusts nationwide curfew hours - Nigerian Eye, 3 hours ago
2 INEC REQUESTS FOR PARTY REGISTERS PRELUDE TO PARTY PRIMARIES, DEMANDS TO KNOW WHICH TYPE 9 PRIMARY TO USE - Abuja Reporters, 3 hours ago
3 Photos: Obaseki presents nomination form to Buhari - TVC News, 3 hours ago
4 Nigerian Govt Readjusts Nationwide Curfew Hours - 360Nobs.com, 3 hours ago
5 Hydro to support solar and wind in West African smart renewable grid - Energy Mix Report, 3 hours ago
6 COVID-19: FG readjusts timing for nationwide curfew - Okay.NG, 3 hours ago
7 DSS confirms alteration in Bayelsa Deputy Gov’s certificate - Ladun Liadi Blog, 3 hours ago
8 #JusticeforUWA : Heartbreaking video shows Uwadia Omozuwa’s mum wailing as her father speaks on his reaction when he first saw her corpse - FL Vibe, 3 hours ago
9 “I go dey rape dey go, nothing go happen” – Nigerian man boasts while reacting to Uwa’s death - FL Vibe, 3 hours ago
10 NEW MONTH WISHES: 9ja Cross Dresser, Jay Boogie, Shares Hot Bikini Photos - The Genius Media, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info