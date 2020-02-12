Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Police arrest 34 suspects for crimes in Edo in Jan — NSCDC
Vanguard News  - Mr. Makinde Ayinla, Commandant, Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Edo Command, on Tuesday said that the command arrested no fewer than 34 suspects for various criminal offenses in the state in January. Ayinla, who disclosed this in an ...

2 days ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 Pastor Allegedly Impregnates Member’s Wife During Special Prayer - I Don Sabi, 6 hours ago
2 Insecurity: Suspicious faces invade NASS - Vanguard News, 6 hours ago
3 Odion Ighalo Banned from Manchester United Training Ground Over Coronavirus Fears - My Celebrity & I, 6 hours ago
4 Ex-President Obasanjo’s house gutted by fire - Today, 6 hours ago
5 NEPA/PHCN pensioners protest non-payment of N25 billion arrears - Today, 6 hours ago
6 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers Thursday morning, February 13, 2020 - Ripples, 6 hours ago
7 Fire razes Obasanjo’s house in Abeokuta - Vanguard News, 6 hours ago
8 Access Bank speaks on CEO, Herbert Wigwe’s alleged Arrest - Financial Watch, 6 hours ago
9 Southeast govs, Ohanaeze disagree over security initiative - Ripples, 6 hours ago
10 China replaces two top officials in virus epicenter - Today, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info