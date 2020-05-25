

News at a Glance



Police arrest EX-IBC DG who stabbed wife to death in Imo Vanguard News - The Imo state police command yesterday said that it has arrested, the Ex-Director General, DG, of the Imo State Broadcasting Corporation, IBC, Theophilus Okere, 82-year-old, who stabbed the wife to death, at Ngor Okpala local government area in Imo ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



