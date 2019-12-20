

News at a Glance



Police arrest farm labourer who hacked boss to death The Nigeria Lawyer - The Kwara State Police Command has arrested a farm worker simply identified as Waheed for allegedly hacking his 65-year-old master, Ibrahim Ajayi-Allah, to death on his farm in Oke-Oyi in the Ilorin East Local Government Area of Kwara State. Ajayi- ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



