

News at a Glance



Police arrest suspected killer of Rev. Father Cyriakus, others in Imo The Nigeria Lawyer - Police have arrested a suspect identified as Charles Nnanna for the kidnap and murder of a Catholic priest, Rev, Fr. Cyriakus Onunkwo a native of Osina, Imo State in 2017. Nnanna was said to have fled to Indonesia after the incident.



News Credibility Score: 41%



