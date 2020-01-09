

News at a Glance



Police arrest suspected killers of Lagos worker, Moradeun Balogun Ladun Liadi Blog - Detectives attached to the Lagos State Police Command have arrested four suspected armed robbers, who allegedly stabbed a 28-year-old lady, Moradeun Balogun, to death.The attack occurred at the Gbagada area of the metropolis.The suspects were alleged ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



