

News at a Glance



Police arrest suspected killers of Moradeun Balogun, lady who was stabbed in Lagos Luci Post - The Lagos state police command have arrested four suspects, Ugochukwu Udochukwu, Chidiebere Nnanna, Samuel Nnanna and David Obi, for stabbing a lady, Moradeun Balogun, to death while she was returning from work on Monday,...



News Credibility Score: 21%



