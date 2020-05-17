

Police arrest suspected killers of UNIJOS lecturer after gun duel, rescue his 6-year-old daughter Linda Ikeji Blog - The Plateau State Police Command have arrested the gunmen who reportedly killed a University of Jos lecturer, Dr Nendi Drengkat. The gunmen attacked the University of Jos Staff Quarters on Friday night, shot dead Dr. Drengkat and kidnapped his 6-year- ...



