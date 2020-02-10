

Police arrest two suspected kidnappers over disappearance of 18 expatriates Today - The Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Hafiz Mohammed Inuwa, today said the Police have arrested two suspected kidnappers for the alleged kidnapping of eighteen(18) expatriates in Escravos along BurutuBayelsa Waterways early December 2019.



