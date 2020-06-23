Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Police corporal sacked for shooting cyclist dead
News photo Olisa TV  - The Adamawa State Police Command has confirmed the dismissal of Cpl. Richard Japheth for allegedly shooting to death a 20-year-old commercial motorcyclist, Arabo Dauda. DSP Sulaiman Nguroje, Police Public Relations Officer in the state, confirmed the ...

3 hours ago
