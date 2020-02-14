Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Police impose curfew on Bayelsa as protests, violence trail Supreme Court verdict
The Citizen  - The Bayelsa State Police Command on Friday imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew on the state following an outbreak of protests and violence in different parts of the state ...

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 Shekau Threatens Communication Minister, Tells Buhari To Wait For Angel Of Death [Video] - Kanyi Daily, 3 hours ago
2 I learnt the importance of kissing in my 20’s-Abimbola Craig - The News Guru, 3 hours ago
3 ‘10,000 Winners chapel members qualified to be president’ – Bishop Oyedepo - The Info NG, 3 hours ago
4 Burnley's Vydra scores spectacular winner in storm-hit Southampton - The Guardian, 4 hours ago
5 Man jumps into Lagos lagoon - Nigerian Tribune, 4 hours ago
6 Lady narrates how she saved accident victim’s life after being told to leave him because ‘this is Lagos’ - Naija Log, 4 hours ago
7 Tinubu, El-Rufa’i’s Ambition For 2023 Will Not Destabilize APC- Yobe Governor - Information Nigeria, 4 hours ago
8 South Sudan President Takes TB Joshua’s Counsel, Compromises For The Sake Of Peace[VIDEO] - MusBizu Beat, 4 hours ago
9 NSCDC arrest 31-year-old woman for illegal gas trade - Ladun Liadi Blog, 4 hours ago
10 A Beginner’s Guide For Bloggers (2020) - Slayminded, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info