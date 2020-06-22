Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Police in Yobe arrest suspect specialised in stealing cars
News photo NTA  - The Police Command in Yobe said it had arrested a suspected criminal, who specialised in stealing cars along the Kano-Maiduguri road of the state.

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


