Police kill 2 kidnappers, arrest 6 bandits, recover 130 cows in Katsina
The Guardian  - The Police Command in Katsina State says it killed two suspected kidnappers, arrested six notorious bandits and recovered 130 rustled cows.

2 days ago
 Additional Sources

Naija Loaded:
Police in Katsina State have arrested six notorious bandits terrorising Dutsinma Local Government Area of the state, recovering 130 cows along with 225 sheep. Two of the bandits are from...
NNN:
Two suspected kidnappers were killed and six others arrested in a police operation in Nigeria’s northern state of Katsina, local authorities said on Friday. The suspects were killed and arrested on Wednesday following raids on their hideouts, state ...


