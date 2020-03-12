Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Police kill six bandits, rescue corps members in Katsina
The Guardian  - Four members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), who were abducted by bandits on Monday night in Katsina, have been rescued by the police at Doka Forest in Faskari council area of the state.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


