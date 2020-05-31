Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Police make nearly 1,400 arrests nationwide amid George Floyd protests
News photo Newzandar News  - LOS ANGELES — Police have arrested nearly 1,400 people in 17 U.S. cities since Thursday as protests continue over the death of George Floyd. Floyd [...]

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%


U.S. Texas sends police to ensure peaceful protests over death of George Floyd NNN:
U.S. Texas Governor Greg Abbott said Saturday that he has sent state resources to ensure peaceful protests in cities over the death of black man George Floyd. Abbott said the Texas Department of Public Safety has sent more than 1,500 officers to assist ...


1 “I Prefer To Be Called OBO, Not Odogwu” – Davido (Video) - Information Nigeria, 1 hour ago
2 Protests over George Floyd death spread to cities across U.S. - NNN, 1 hour ago
3 COVID-19: Nigeria Faces Uphill Battle as Confirmed Cases Continue to Rise - Investor King, 2 hours ago
4 Buhari, Northern governors, NNPC, DPR, PETAN, others mourn former NNPC GMD, Maikanti Baru - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
5 Doctors issue 14-day strike notice - The Citizen, 2 hours ago
6 Drama as Bauchi gov accuses journalist of treachery - Newzandar News, 2 hours ago
7 Expert tasks Buhari on fight against COVID-19 In States - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
8 Six NAF officers jailed over murder of former CDS Badeh - Newzandar News, 2 hours ago
9 #COVID19: Kogi Rejects NCDC Results Again — See Full Statement - The Breaking Times, 2 hours ago
10 George Floyd: Pandemonium as protest escalates, curfew imposed - Blueprint, 2 hours ago
