

News at a Glance



Police need 250,000 rifles, 1,000 APCs, 774 drones – IG MusBizu Beat - The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, on Tuesday said apart from inadequate personnel, the Nigeria Police Force needed no fewer than 1,000 armoured personnel carriers and 250,000 assault rifles with corresponding ammunition.



News Credibility Score: 21%



