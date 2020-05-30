Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Police parade 16 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers, others terrorising Plateau
News photo The Herald  - The Police Command in Plateau has arrested 16 suspects over kidnapping, armed robbery, culpable homicide and unlawful possession of firearms.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Police kill kidnap suspect in Enugu, arrest another Vanguard News:
Rescue three victims By Ikechukwu Odu – Nsukka Enugu Police Command, on Friday, confirmed the killing of a kidnap suspect and arrest of another during a gun duel at their hideout at Abakpa Nike, Enugu East  Local Government Area of the state.
Leadership:
The Police Command in Enugu State has rescued three kidnapped victims in two successful operations at separate locations within the state.
The Guardian:
The Borno Police Command has arrested 71 suspects for alleged kidnap, rape and procession of marijuana...
Premium Times:
The police say one AK-47 rifle; 20 rounds of live ammunition; two machetes; four handsets and N700 were recovered from the suspects after the gun duel.
Plateau Police parades fake soldier, 16 suspects for impersonation, kidnapping other crimes Ogene African:
PLATEAU, Nigeria – The State Police Command on Saturday paraded 17 suspects for crimes ranging from impersonation, kidnapping, culpable homicide, armed robbery and unlawful possession of firearms.
Ofofo:
Plateau State Police Command has arrested 16 suspects over kidnapping, armed robbery, culpable homicide and unlawful possession of firearms.


