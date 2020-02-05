

News at a Glance



Police parade notorious cultist who enslaved his two wives in Katsina Linda Ikeji Blog - The Katsina State Police Command on Tuesday, paraded the suspected notorious cultist, Sama’ila Musa, 30, who chained and enslaved his two wives over a long period of time.See previous report here Briefing newsmen on Tuesday, in Katsina, spokesperson of ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



