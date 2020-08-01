Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Police parade victims of Human Trafficking, kill three bandits in Katsina
The Nation  - Augustine Okezie, Katsina The Katsina State Police Command Thursday paraded nine victims of Human Trafficking including the driver and three bandits killed during a gun duel in Katsina The Spokesman of the Command, SP Gambo Isa told newsmen during a ...

2 days ago
Police nab nine Europe bound victims of human traffickers in Katsina Vanguard News:
By Andy Asemota Katsina State Police Command has arrested no fewer than nine suspected Europe bound victims of human traffickers at the state’s border.
Katsina police kill three suspected bandits in gun battle The Punch:
Olaide Oyelude, Katsina Three suspected bandits have been killed at Ruwan-Dorawan village in Dutsinma Local Government Area of Katsina State during a gun duel with the police. It was learnt t...
Today:
Three suspected bandits have been killed at Ruwan-Dorawan village in Dutsinma Local Government Area of Katsina State during a gun duel with the police.


