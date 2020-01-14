Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Police shoot student in Yola
Premium Times  - In an attempt to disperse the crowd, one of the officers fired gunshots and a stray bullet hit the victim, who was not among the protesters.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 81%


   More Picks
1 Fermented Foods Might Be Key To Better Health - The Tide, 1 hour ago
2 Kenyan mother advises women as she marks 4 years since her daughter was battered to death by her boyfriend - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 2 hours ago
3 Delta plane dumps fuel on students during midair emergency - NPress, 2 hours ago
4 New Russian meddling crisis for Trump over Burisma hack - PM News, 4 hours ago
5 "If you have moved out, don't be tricked to go back or to meet him" - Kenyan mother advises women as she marks 4 years since her daughter was battered to death by her boyfriend - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
6 Nigerian man shot dead outside his apartment complex in California (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
7 Trump Impeachment: House To Vote On Sending Articles To Senate Wednesday - Reporters Wall, 5 hours ago
8 OKOROCHA TO UZODINMA: You have my unflinching support - Ripples Nigeria, 5 hours ago
9 Kim Kardashian Awkwardly Sits Just Feet Away From Tristan Thompson At Lakers Game – Hollywood Life - Fuze, 5 hours ago
10 PDP Reacts to Supreme Court Judgment on Imo Governorship, Says It’s ‘Another Sad Commentary’ - This Day, 5 hours ago
