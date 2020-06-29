Police to pay N15m to families of three Shiites members who were killed in Abuja Within Nigeria - A federal high court sitting in Abuja on Monday, June 29 has ordered the Nigerian police to pay the sum of N15 milliom fine over the alleged killing of 3 Shiite members in Abuja. While presiding over the case at the federal high court in Abuja, Justice ...



News Credibility Score: 99%