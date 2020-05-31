Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Policeman Goes Berserk, Open Fire On His Colleagues At Onikan
The Genius Media  - A yet- to- be named policeman on Sunday morning allegedly Open Fire On His Colleagues At Onikan, killing some of them.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%


 Additional Sources

Ripples:
A police officer in Lagos State is said to have killed some of his colleagues and wounded many others after opening fire on them. The incident, it was learnt happened at Onikan area of the state at about 5am on Sunday. Although the identity of the ...
City People Magazine:
A yet- to- be named policeman on Sunday morning allegedly opened fire on his colleagues at Onikan, killing some of them.
Tori News:
The yet- to- be named officer went berserk around 5am following a disagreement with other members of his team.
Kemi Filani Blog:
A yet- to- be named policeman this morning allegedly opened fire on his colleagues at Onikan, killing some of them. The yet- to- be named officer went berserk around 5am following a disagreement with other members of his team.


   More Picks
1 ‘No plan’ for a curfew in NYC amid George Floyd protests: de Blasio - Newzandar News, 56 mins ago
2 Britain accuses the EU of trying to string Brexit talks out until the November deadline - Gistvile, 59 mins ago
3 Zamfara lawmaker, Jekada is dead - Within Nigeria, 1 hour ago
4 Private Schools Owners Reject Federal Government Plans To Turn Hostels Into Isolation Centres. - Nigeria Breaking News, 1 hour ago
5 Lagos set to reopen religious, social centres, begins meetings with stakeholders - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
6 Five (5) Misconceptions About Jehovah's Witnesses - Gist Punch, 2 hours ago
7 US election: Prophet T.B Joshua sends new message to Donald Trump - Nigerian Eye, 2 hours ago
8 Hundreds arrested, 33 NYPD cops injured during NYC George Floyd protests - Newzandar News, 2 hours ago
9 Obaseki orders Police investigation into death of UNIBEN student - Newzandar News, 2 hours ago
10 Senate refutes allegations of culpability in NDDC fraud - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info