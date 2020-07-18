Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Policeman caught counting N50,000 he extorted from ex-corps members
News photo Ofofo  - Nigeria News | Laila's Blog Policeman caught counting N50,000 he extorted from ex-corps members A Policeman was caught on camera counting a sum of N50,000 he allegedly extorted from some ex-corps members who were on their way home after the Passing out ...

7 hours ago
Some victims of recent Police extortion have narrated their experience in the hands of some operatives of the Nigerian Police Force. According to one of the victims identified as Obiora who narrated his experience on Twitter, they were on their way ...
