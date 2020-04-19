

News at a Glance



Policeman who killed businessman at Ohafia was drunk ― Abia CP Vanguard News - By Ugochukwu Alaribe Following the incident where a businessman, Ifeanyi Arunsi, was killed at Ebem Ohafia, weekend, Abia State Commissioner of Police, Mr Ene Okon, has confirmed that the killer policeman acted under the influence of alcohol when he ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



