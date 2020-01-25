Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Political crisis looms in Oyo as NULGE directs members to stay away from work
Polis Online  - The State Executive Committee (SEC) of the National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), in Oyo State, on Saturday, directed its members in the 33 Local Government councils and 35 Local Council Development Areas (LCDA) to stay away from offices ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 30%


 Another Source

GTV:
The national leadership of the Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees ( NULGE) has ordered all its members in Oyo State to stay away from their duty posts pending when the vexed issues on local...


   More Picks
1 Kaduna Government Confirms Lassa Fever Outbreak - The Breaking Times, 2 hours ago
2 Nigerian soldiers foil separate Boko Haram attacks – Official - Premium Times, 2 hours ago
3 Bauchi Supplementary elections: PDP clinches Zaki Federal Constituency seat - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
4 Donald Trump in recording says ‘get rid’ of Ukraine ambassador - Today, 2 hours ago
5 Kaduna rerun: APC wins Sanga constituency seat - Today, 2 hours ago
6 U.S. to evacuate consulate staff, citizens from Wuhan - NAN, 2 hours ago
7 SERAP asks court to order Buhari, Osinbajo, 36 governors to publish their assets - Premium Times, 2 hours ago
8 Waiter / Waitress Recruitment at Crossover Restaurant - Radio 9ja, 2 hours ago
9 SERAP Asks Court To Order Buhari, Osinbajo, 36 Governors To Publish Their Assets - The Nigeria Lawyer, 3 hours ago
10 APC wins reps seat in Ogun - NNN, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info