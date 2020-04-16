

News at a Glance



Politicians, the Slaves of Death and Nigerians as Their Victims By Wole Adejumo Inside Oyo - Ibadan was recently jolted by the news of the death of Moshood Ekugbemi, one of the most dreaded men in the ancient city. Ekugbemi’s violent end was reportedly facilitated by one Biola Ebila. Interestingly, the men being referred to are both under the ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



