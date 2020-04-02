

News at a Glance



Poor Power Supply: Gbajabiamila Meets Ministers, CBN Gov, NERC Over Protest By Nollywood Actress The Bridge News - The Speaker of Nigeria’s House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, on Wednesday met with the Minister of Power, Mr. Sale Mamman and the management of the National Electricity Regulatory Commission over a viral video by Nollywood actress, Ada ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



