

News at a Glance



Pope Appoints Peter Okpalaeke, Who Was Rejected In Imo, As Anambra Bishop Abuja Press - Pope Francis on Thursday inaugurated the Diocese of Ekwulobia in Anambra State and appointed Most Rev Peter Okpaleke as its bishop.The Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese, Most Rev Paulinus Ezeokafor, announced the development at St Patrick's Catholic ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



