

News at a Glance



Popular Blogger Shares Photos Of A Man Holding Kemi Afolabi At A Party Information Nigeria - Popular blogger, Gistlover shared photos of a man holding actress, Kemi Afolabi while they were having a conversation at Sola Kosoko’s birthday party. The blogger claimed the Fathia was earlier seen with the man sealing a deal before Afolabi walked in.



News Credibility Score: 61%



