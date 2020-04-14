

News at a Glance



Port Harcourt Chief Magistrate Court grants bail to accused Carveton Helicopters Pilots, 10 Passengers Point Blank News - A Chief Magistrate Court in Port Harcourt on Tuesday granted bail to Samuel Ugorji and Samuel Buhari, both pilots with Carveton Helicopters who were accused of contravening the Executive Order…



News Credibility Score: 92%



