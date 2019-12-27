Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Poverty: Nigeria to sink deeper, unless — W/Bank
News photo Vanguard News  - THE poverty rate in Nigeria could become worse, with up to 30 million more people falling into the extreme poverty trap in the next 10 years, unless Federal Government policy reforms bring about robust productivity and inclusive growth.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 India tightens security for protests after Friday prayers - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
2 Photographer slams Damon Dash with $50million lawsuit over sexual assault - PM News, 2 hours ago
3 FG denies withholding funds for school feeding programme in four states - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
4 SPECIAL REPORT: Ogoni fishermen, farmers lament continued effects of environmental pollution - Premium Times, 2 hours ago
5 ‘Don’t come to Nigeria and Cause trouble for Us, Leave Our Country Alone’ – FG dares US over Watch-list - Exclusive News, 2 hours ago
6 ‘We’ll not abandon you’ – Buhari assures Burkina Faso over killing of 31 women by militants - Nigerian Eye, 2 hours ago
7 Boko Haram faction ISWAP reportedly executes 11 Christian captives in North East - Ripples, 2 hours ago
8 Foundation Enrols 200 Anambra Senior Citizens for Health Insurance - This Day, 2 hours ago
9 Emir Sanusi educates Nigerians on family planning - PM News, 2 hours ago
10 Unraveling the truth behind media attacks on Buhari’s Minister Hajiya Farouq - Ripples, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2019  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info