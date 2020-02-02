

News at a Glance



Prayer Walk: See How Media Gathered RCCG Assistant G.O (Photos) News Dey - Prayer Walk: See How Media Gathered RCCG Assistant G.O (Photos) As instructed by the Christian Association of Nigeria and propagated by the RCCG General overseer, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, the Redeem Christian church of God...



News Credibility Score: 21%



