

News at a Glance



Pregnant Katy Perry flaunts her growing baby bump at T20 World Cup 2020 event in Melbourne (photos) Linda Ikeji Blog - American singer, Katy Perry is expecting her first child with English actor, Orlando Bloom. On Saturday, the 35-year-old singer proudly flaunted her growing baby bump while posing in a multicolored cocktail dress at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



