Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Pregnant Mercy Johnson steps out with her growing baby bump for a movie premiere (photos)
Ladun Liadi Blog  - Pregnant Mercy Johnson Okojie has showed off her growing baby bump. The actress stepped out yesterday for the premiere of her first directorial movie, The Legend of Inikpi, which held in Lagos looking all radiant.The actress and her husband, Prince ...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 Bauchi Politicians Hold Nigerian Vigils In Mosques Over Impending Supreme Court Verdict - The Trent, 2 hours ago
2 Meghan Markle's father accuses her of 'cheapening' UK's royal family - Ladun Liadi Blog, 2 hours ago
3 President Xi orders resolute efforts to curb virus spread - NNN, 2 hours ago
4 SUPREME COURT RULING: Hoodlums disrupt PDP protests in Abuja - Ripples Nigeria, 2 hours ago
5 Fans react as Lasisi Elenu mimics yahoo boys - PM News, 2 hours ago
6 John Legend visits Nigeria as wife, Chrissy Teigen states only reason that can make her come - Ladun Liadi Blog, 2 hours ago
7 Sergio Romero involved in car crash near Manchester United training ground - My Celebrity & I, 2 hours ago
8 “PDP Secretly Inciting Imo lawmakers To Impeach Me” – Gov. Uzodinma Cries Out! - Nigeria Breaking News, 2 hours ago
9 Prince Harry finally gives reasons for dumping royal family with Meghan (Photos) - Edujandon, 3 hours ago
10 Nigerian Couple Storms Ilorin Mall Rocking 'Balenciaga' Native Attire (Photos) - Tori News, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info