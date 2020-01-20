

Pregnant Mercy Johnson steps out with her growing baby bump for a movie premiere (photos) Ladun Liadi Blog - Pregnant Mercy Johnson Okojie has showed off her growing baby bump. The actress stepped out yesterday for the premiere of her first directorial movie, The Legend of Inikpi, which held in Lagos looking all radiant.The actress and her husband, Prince ...



