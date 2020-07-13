Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Vanguard News
2
The Nation
3
Sahara Reporters
4
Channels Television
5
This Day
6
Leadership
7
Financial Watch
8
Linda Ikeji Blog
9
Daily Times
10
Complete Sports
11
The Guardian
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Techpoint
14
Nairaland Forum
15
Premium Times
News at a Glance
Pregnant YouTuber star, Nicole Thea, dies at 24
Online Nigeria
- Global Boga and Nicole Thea By Taiwo Okanlawon Ghanaian British based dancer, social media influencer, and YouTube star, Nicole Thea who has died along with her unborn son, Reign, in unknown circumstances.
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
Controversial investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has reacted to the death of pregnant British YouTube star, Nicole Thea, and she warned women to desist from flaunting their baby bump on social media.
Page One:
Popular Pregnant British Youtube star, Nicole Thea who was just 24 has been confirmed dead...
360Nobs.com:
Following the death of pregnant British YouTube star, Nicole Thea, Kemi Olunloyo has warned women to desist from flaunting their baby bump on social media. According to Kemi, not everyone are happy for your pregnancy.
Wotazo:
Popular YouTube star Nicole Thea, danced in her last video with her baby daddy before dying with her unborn baby.
Studio CB55:
A pregnant YouTube star has died along with her unborn son, her heartbroken family announced tonight. Nicole Thea’s mum confirmed the 24-year-old passed away along with her unborn child called Reign on Saturday morning.
Phenomenal:
Popular pregnant British Youtube star, Nicole Thea, who was just 24 has died. So sad she died along her unborn son, Reign on Saturday, July 11.
GQ Buzz:
Pregnant British YouTube star, Nicole Theawas confirmed dead along with her unborn son ‘Reign’ in the early hours on Saturday, July 11. She was 24.
Ono Bello:
Popular UK-based Ghanaian YouTuber, Nicole Thea who was expecting her first child has unfortunately passed away on Saturday at the age of 24. During the announcement of her passing, it was revealed that her unborn son, Reign passed away as well.
Naija Diary:
Nigerian investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has warned women to desist from flaunting pregnancy on social media. The media personality made this statement in reaction to the death of a pregnant British YouTube star, Nicole Thea. According to her, ...
1st for Credible News:
Popular TikTok and YouTube content creator, Nicole Thea has reportedly passed on during childbirth on Saturday morning. Nicole Thea is the lover and dance partner of UK-based Ghanaian content creator, Global Boga. The couple gained notoriety amidst the ...
FabWoman:
Popular Youtube Influencer, Nicole Thea has died at age 24. The Ghanaian internet sensation was pregnant and expecting a baby boy with boyfriend Global Boga. It’s unclear what caused Nicole and her unborn son’s death.
Newzandar News:
The London based YouTube star, Nicole Thea was reported dead on Saturday morning according to a statement posted on her Instagram page. The Statement read, [...]
