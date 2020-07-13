Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Pregnant YouTuber star, Nicole Thea, dies at 24
News photo Online Nigeria  - Global Boga and Nicole Thea By Taiwo Okanlawon Ghanaian British based dancer, social media influencer, and YouTube star, Nicole Thea who has died along with her unborn son, Reign, in unknown circumstances.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%


 Additional Sources

“Stop exposing your personal pregnancy life on social media” – Kemi Olunloyo reacts to the death of Nicole Thea Yaba Left Online:
Controversial investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has reacted to the death of pregnant British YouTube star, Nicole Thea,  and she warned women to desist from flaunting their baby bump on social media.
Pregnant Youtube Celebrity Dies At 24 Page One:
Popular Pregnant British Youtube star, Nicole Thea who was just 24 has been confirmed dead...
“Stop Exposing Your Personal Pregnancy Life On Social Media” – Kemi Olunloyo Reacts To The Death Of Nicole Thea 360Nobs.com:
Following the death of pregnant British YouTube star, Nicole Thea, Kemi Olunloyo has warned women to desist from flaunting their baby bump on social media. According to Kemi, not everyone are happy for your pregnancy.
YouTube Star Nicole Thea, Danced In Her Last Video Before She Died With Her Unborn Baby Wotazo:
Popular YouTube star Nicole Thea, danced in her last video with her baby daddy before dying with her unborn baby.
Pregnant YouTube star, Nicole Thea, dies along with unborn son Studio CB55:
A pregnant YouTube star has died along with her unborn son, her heartbroken family announced tonight. Nicole Thea’s mum confirmed the 24-year-old passed away along with her unborn child called Reign on Saturday morning.
Pregnant YouTube star, Nicole Thea dies at 24 Phenomenal:
Popular pregnant British Youtube star, Nicole Thea, who was just 24 has died. So sad she died along her unborn son, Reign on Saturday, July 11.
TRAGIC: As Popular British YouTube Star, ‘Nicole Thea’ Dies At 24 Just Weeks Away From Her Delivery GQ Buzz:
Pregnant British YouTube star, Nicole Theawas confirmed dead along with her unborn son ‘Reign’ in the early hours on Saturday, July 11. She was 24.
Pregnant Ghanaian YouTube Star, Nicole Thea, Dead At 24 Ono Bello:
Popular UK-based Ghanaian YouTuber, Nicole Thea who was expecting her first child has unfortunately passed away on Saturday at the age of 24. During the announcement of her passing, it was revealed that her unborn son, Reign passed away as well.
Kemi Olunloyo Reacts To The Death Of Nicole Thea, Says Women Should Stop Exposing Their Personal Pregnancy Life On Social Media Naija Diary:
Nigerian investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has warned women to desist from flaunting pregnancy on social media. The media personality made this statement in reaction to the death of a pregnant British YouTube star, Nicole Thea. According to her, ...
YouTube star, Nicole Thea dies during childbirth 1st for Credible News:
Popular TikTok and YouTube content creator, Nicole Thea has reportedly passed on during childbirth on Saturday morning. Nicole Thea is the lover and dance partner of UK-based Ghanaian content creator, Global Boga. The couple gained notoriety amidst the ...
Pregnant YouTube Star, Nicole Thea Dies With Unborn Child Few Weeks To Delivery FabWoman:
Popular Youtube Influencer, Nicole Thea has died at age 24. The Ghanaian internet sensation was pregnant and expecting a baby boy with boyfriend Global Boga. It’s unclear what caused Nicole and her unborn son’s death.
Heartbreaking! 24-Year-Old Pregnant YouTube Star Nicole Thea Dies Few Weeks To Delivery Newzandar News:
The London based YouTube star, Nicole Thea was reported dead on Saturday morning according to a statement posted on her Instagram page. The Statement read, [...]


   More Picks
1 South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa Reacts To Death Of Mandela’s Daughter, Zindzi - Naija Loaded, 1 hour ago
2 Nigerian man begin search for a rich companion for his mom who is in her 60s (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
3 “Solid Fighter” – Anthony Joshua Hails His Compatriot Kamaru Usman - Naija Loaded, 2 hours ago
4 Man's body found in a bush with his legs and hands tied (graphic photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
5 Nigeria's First Grammar School Clocks 112, See Some Interesting Historical Facts About The School - Tori News, 2 hours ago
6 Four dead as fighting resumes on Azerbaijan-Armenia border - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
7 New photos and video of Razaq and Shade Okoya's family as they celebrate their daughter who was made Head Girl of her school - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
8 Conoil, Smart Products, Arbico, Sovereign Trust top Ripples Nigeria stock watchlist - Ripples, 3 hours ago
9 Coronavirus: Pastor Chris Okotie attacks Bill Gates - Nigeria Newspaper, 3 hours ago
10 King Ladi Shares Loved-Up Video With His Girlfriend, Tacha - Aderonke Bamidele Blog, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info