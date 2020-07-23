Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

‘Preliminary analysis’ of Ukraine jetliner’s black boxes complete
An international investigation team has completed a preliminary analysis of data from the black boxes of a Ukrainian passenger plane mistakenly shot down by Iran in January, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada said Thursday.

4 hours ago
'Preliminary analysis' of Ukraine jetliner's black boxes complete
An international investigation team has completed a preliminary analysis of data from the black boxes of a Ukrainian passenger plane mistakenly shot down by Iran in January, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada said Thursday. “The download and ...


