Post News
|
Popular
|
Newspapers
|
User Posts
|
Advertise with Us
|
My Ad Cart
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
Sahara Reporters
5
Channels Television
6
This Day
7
Leadership
8
Financial Watch
9
Linda Ikeji Blog
10
Daily Times
11
Complete Sports
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
National Mirror
14
Techpoint
15
Daily Independent
News at a Glance
Premier League: Rudiger Bags Brace As Chelsea, Leicester Share Spoils
News Break
- Antonio Rudiger rescued Chelsea as the German defender’s second goal of the game earned a 2-2 draw against top-four rivals Leicester on Saturday. Rudiger put Chelsea ahead early in the second half at the King Power Stadium before Harvey Barnes and Ben ...
2 days ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Complete Sports:
Wilfred Ndidi says Leicester City must be at their best to beat Chelsea in Saturday’s Premier League clash at the King Power Stadium, reports Completesports.com. The Foxes will look to bounce back from Tuesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final defeat to Aston ...
The Guardian:
Liverpool can equal Manchester City's record of 20 consecutive home Premier League wins on a weekend that pits six top-four contenders against each other in the scramble for Champions League spots.
Naija Loaded:
Leicester and Chelsea played out an entertaining Premier League draw in a see-saw encounter at King Power Stadium. The result means the Foxes stay third in the table, eight points...
Information Nigeria:
Chelsea held on for a draw with second-placed Leicester City during their domestic league clash at the King Power stadium to ensure their tight grip on their fourth position.
FC Naija:
High flying Leicester will entertain Chelsea in their next Premier League game as they aim to bounce back from their last defeat agai...
The Info Stride:
Chelsea manager, Frank Lampard has said his team are still underdogs for a top-four finish in the EPL after their recent 2-2 draw vs Leicester City. With just one win in their last 5 top-flight games, CFC is still looking anxiously over their shoulder ...
Today:
Leicester kept their eight-point lead over fourth-placed Chelsea intact following a topsy-turvy 2-2 draw at the King Power Stadium.
My Celebrity & I:
Chelsea manager, Frank Lampard has commented on goalkeeper, Willy Caballero’s performance following his side’s Premier League 2-2 draw against...
Savid News:
Super Eagles striker Kelechi Iheanacho was subbed on as Leicester City were held to a 2-2 draw by Chelsea in the Premier League at the King Power stadium on Saturday, Completesports.com reports.
Slayminded:
Leicester and Chelsea played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at the King Power Stadium on Saturday as the two top four teams went toe-to-toe in the Premier League. Frank Lampard‘s side took the lead through Antonio Rudiger but then Brendan Rodgers saw his ...
Evolutional Blogs:
Leicester City remain eight points clear of Chelsea in the table after the two teams fought out an entertaining draw on Saturday.Antonio Rudiger marked his 100th appearance for Chelsea with an unlikely brace but Frank Lampard's side are still looking ...
More Picks
1
Catholic Archbishop Laments Over Murder Of 18-year-old Catholic Seminarian -
Tori News,
39 mins ago
2
Romantic Activities To Try With Your Partner On Valentine's Day -
Tori News,
39 mins ago
3
We are suffocated with cases at Supreme Court – CJN -
Ripples Nigeria,
59 mins ago
4
NURTW talking to Lagos govt on Okada, Keke ban – MC Oluomo -
Pulse Nigeria,
1 hour ago
5
Court declares RUGA, cattle colony illegal in Benue -
The News Guru,
1 hour ago
6
Gokada CEO, Fahim Salem Delivers Passionate Speech Following the Ban on Motorcycles and Tricycles in Lagos -
My Celebrity & I,
1 hour ago
7
Spanish club Real Betis Confirm Signing former U-17 World cup Winner Lukman Zakari -
My Celebrity & I,
2 hours ago
8
Hate speech: No society will allow such ominous crime go unchecked ' AGF Abubakar Malami -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
9
Bishop Oyedepo Curses Boko Haram, Miyetti Allah And Suspected Bomber Who Attacked His Church -
Tori News,
2 hours ago
10
What A Shame! Footage Of NSCDC Official Stealing From The Bag Of A Salesgirl -
Tori News,
2 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Write for Us
|
Post a Blog
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
One moment please...