Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Prepare for Presidency in 2023
Velox News  - Kenny Ashaka  Former factional National Chairman of the defunct Alliance for Democracy, AD, and former acting National Chairman of the Progressive People’s Alliance, PPA, Adamu Song, has asked politicians from the South to be prepared for the nation’s ...

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 Syracuse shooting leaves 9 wounded, including 17-year-old struck in head - Newzandar News, 2 hours ago
2 Trump knocks Black Lives Matter protests, ‘kids’ about Covid-19 testing - Ogene African, 2 hours ago
3 My Govt Prioritises Security, Infrastructure – Niger Gov - Leadership, 3 hours ago
4 PDP Governorship Panel Screens, Clears Obaseki - Friday Posts, 3 hours ago
5 NDPDA, others seek Pondei’s confirmation as NDDC boss - Newzandar News, 3 hours ago
6 Dad Prepared Us Spiritually For His Death – Senator Oshinowo’s Son - iWitness, 4 hours ago
7 ANALYSIS: APC Crisis: Tinubu/Oshiomhole, Amaechi fight for control with Edo as battleground - Premium Times, 5 hours ago
8 Ekiti to inaugurate sexual assault resource centre for rape victims - The Guardian, 9 hours ago
9 Akeredolu: My kinsmen contesting against me doesn’t shake me - Newzandar News, 10 hours ago
10 Kalu goes to school - Nigerian Tribune, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info