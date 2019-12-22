Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Presidency Hinges Nonrenewal of Fowler’s Tenure on Failure to Meet Revenue Target
This Day  - •Say it’s not a sin to have cabal in govt •Backs Daily Trust editorial against Punch Adedayo Akinwale ín Abuja The Presidency has said that the tenure of former Chairman of Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mr. Babatunde Fowler, was not renewed ...

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 Minimum Wage: Ekiti Govt, Labour Begin Negotiation, Today - The Tide, 2 hours ago
2 Umar Ganduje Attends Ofala Festival Of Ukpo Dumukofia - NGG, 2 hours ago
3 Lottery Battle Over Game Rights, Revenue - This Day, 3 hours ago
4 13 Years After, Akwa Ibom Secures Investor for Science Park - This Day, 3 hours ago
5 FG to Prioritise Development of Textile Industry, Says Minister - This Day, 3 hours ago
6 How Fulani Militias, Islamic Groups Killed Over 1,000 Christians – British Report - Infotrust News, 3 hours ago
7 Actress, Mimi Orjiekwe Reveals Her Greatest Lesson As Single Mother – Information Nigeria - Fuze, 3 hours ago
8 Nigerian leaders are armed robbers — Ex-chief whip - Diamond Celebrities, 3 hours ago
9 Topic: What Is in a Gift? [Billy Graham Devotional 23 December 2019] - Fabilolo Blog, 4 hours ago
10 Belly fat may reduce mental agility from midlife onward - 1st for Credible News, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2019  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info