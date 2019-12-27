Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Presidency: Igbo Should Wait For Right Time After 2023, Says Arewa Youth Leader
News Break  - Yerima Shettima, leader of Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, has said people of Igbo extraction anticipating the emergence of Nigeria’s next president from their region should extinguish such thoughts as 2023 is not the right time for the region.

1 ISWAP Beheads 10 Captives In Nigeria As Retaliation For Baghdadi Death - Desert Herald, 44 mins ago
2 There will be no Nigeria beyond 2023 if zoning is scrapped – Eddy olafeso, PDP National Vice-Chairman - Scan News Nigeria, 2 hours ago
3 Rush hour car bomb kills many in Mogadishu - Today, 2 hours ago
4 “I Give Up On Job Hunt, I Received Two Regret Mails Same Day” - News Dey, 2 hours ago
5 I’m searching for new wife – Ibrahim Babangida - Polis Online, 2 hours ago
6 Code of Conduct tribunal orders suspension of CAC boss Azinge Azuka - Today, 2 hours ago
7 Teenager kills 'paedophile priest who abused him' by ramming a crucifix down his throat - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
8 Presidency: Igbo Should Wait For Right Time After 2023, Says Arewa Youth Leader - News Break, 3 hours ago
9 US Helicopter Crash: Six Bodies Found - Concise News, 3 hours ago
10 Confusion as DSS, Police disagree over of domestic worker’s murder in Anambra - The Nigeria Lawyer, 3 hours ago
