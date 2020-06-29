

News at a Glance



Presidency: No Rift Between President Buhari And Tinubu News Of Nigeria - The presidency has said there is no rift between President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. In a statement on Saturday, Garba Shehu, Presidential spokesperson, said the relationship between ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



