Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Presidency: No Rift Between President Buhari And Tinubu
News photo News Of Nigeria  - The presidency has said there is no rift between President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. In a statement on Saturday, Garba Shehu, Presidential spokesperson, said the relationship between ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 APC Crisis: Oshiomhole may stage comeback – Sen. Yusuf - People's Daily, 2 hours ago
2 City hopeful of the treble after FA Cup triumph against Newcastle - Sidomex Entertainment, 3 hours ago
3 Buhari reacts as Kogi Chief Judge, Ajanah dies at COVID-19 isolation centre - Champion Newspapers, 4 hours ago
4 Ighalo equals 95-year Man U record - The Eagle Online, 1 hour ago
5 Presidency: No Rift Between President Buhari And Tinubu - News Of Nigeria, 5 hours ago
6 Dj Cuppy Switches To Man Utd: Gets Official Welcome From The Club - - Gist Punch, 5 hours ago
7 FA Cup: Lampard blasts Chelsea players after qualifying for semi-finals - The Street Journal, 6 hours ago
8 61-Year-Old Man Allegedly Raped And Impregnated His Daughter - Anaedo Online, 6 hours ago
9 Kogi chief judge dies at COVID-19 isolation centre in Abuja - News Of Nigeria, 6 hours ago
10 Kogi State Chief Judge, Ajanah Dies Of Covid-19 In Abuja Isolation Center - News Rangers, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info