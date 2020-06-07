

News at a Glance



Presidency Opens Up On Osinbajo’s Whereabouts My Celebrity & I - President Muhammadu Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has explained the continued absence of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. In an interview on Wazobia Radio, Adesina insisted that Osinbajo is busy working with the Economic ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



