Presidency: Why Tunde Fowler was replaced as FIRS chief
Today  - The Presidency has said that Babatunde Fowler’s tenure as chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), was not renewed because of his inability to generate enough revenue for the country.

The sad fate of southerners in APC Vanguard News:
Robert Fowler representing Lagos State is out as the head of the Federal Internal Revenue Service, FIRS. He was replaced by Abubakar. In another development, a former boss of the Social Intervention Programme, SIP – a fellow from Ogun State - was not ...
This Day:
•Say it’s not a sin to have cabal in govt •Backs Daily Trust editorial against Punch Adedayo Akinwale ín Abuja The Presidency has said that the tenure of former Chairman of Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mr. Babatunde Fowler, was not renewed ...
Presidency finally reveal why Fowler’s tenure as FIRS chairman was not renewed Kemi Filani Blog:
The Presidency has revealed why the tenure of former Federal Inland Revenue Service boss, Babatunde Fowler, was not renewed.


